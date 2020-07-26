Advertisement

89-year-old woman slapped, lit on fire by two suspects, NY police say

Published: Jul. 26, 2020
NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - Officers with the New York Police Department are looking for two men accused of slapping an 89-year-old woman and setting her shirt on fire. The motive for the alleged crimes is unknown.

Surveillance video of a Brooklyn neighborhood shows two unidentified men, with their heads and faces covered, walking through the area July 14 around 6:45 p.m.

Police say the suspects approached the 89-year-old victim and slapped her in the face. When she moved away, they allegedly lit her shirt on fire with a match or lighter then ran away. Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries and did not go the hospital, according to police.

Neighbor Maria Castellano says she witnessed the attack. She went to check on the victim afterward but learned she didn’t speak much English.

“I just saw these two kids push her for nothing. She was looking in the garden,” Castellano said. “No reason at all. I mean, she didn’t do nothing. Why are you pushing the poor woman?”

Police say they don’t know the motive for the alleged assault. There seemed to be no interaction leading up to it, and it did not appear to be an attempted robbery.

"Some people that don't have brains in their head take it out on the wrong people," one person said.

The two suspects were last seen walking along 16th Avenue. Authorities are hoping someone recognizes them or has a tip that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

Copyright 2020 WCBS, NYPD via CNN. All rights reserved.

