CMU kicks off COVID-19 testing as many prepare to return to campus

By Goldene Brown
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As many prepare to go back to school in the middle of a pandemic, CMU is requiring all students, staff and faculty who plan on returning to campus in August, to be tested for COVID-19. They’re providing the tests, saying they want to keep the community safe while allowing students to have an in-person experience. 

Today President Tim Foster kicked the testing off himself. 

“Our students overwhelmingly 70 to 80 percent say, I just don’t learn well in an online setting, I need to be in person as much as I possibly can,” President CMU Tim Forster says. 

Nursing students are helping with the testing sites at CMU, giving people a cotton swab and walking them through the process of swirling it around their nose. 

There are also testing sites across 32 counties in Colorado for  students, including one in Denver. For those who live out of state, a testing kit will be mailed to them. 

Those who get a negative result back are cleared to come back to campus. And for anyone who tests positive, they should quarantine for two weeks, take another test, and if it comes back negative, can return to campus. 

