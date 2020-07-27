U.S. Capitol 2020 tree to be harvested in our neck of the woods

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will have a tree from our neck of the woods this coming December.

Today, Governor Polis was joined by the U.S. Forest Service, Choose Outdoors, and the CO Tourism Office to announce that the tree will be harvested from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests (GMUG). The exact location has yet to be revealed, but the Forest Service says the tree has already been selected by the Capitol architecture.

A GMUG spokesperson says that the tree has been selected from Colorado four times, but never from the GMUG.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.