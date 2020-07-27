Advertisement

Woman shot in Delta

The suspect, Hannah Owens, has been arrested on multiple charges that include reckless endangerment, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, domestic violence, and assault in the first degree.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A woman in the city of Delta was shot in the thigh on Sunday.

The Delta Police Department responded to 705 1550 Road when they received a report that a female had been shot in the upper thigh by another person.

Officers found a revolver that is suspected to be the firearm used in the shooting.

Early indications show that the victim and suspect are family members. The suspect, Hannah Owens, has been arrested on multiple charges that include reckless endangerment, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, domestic violence, and assault in the first degree.

The victim has been transported to Delta County Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. This case is still under investigation.

