Advertisement

AP source: Mets to sign Bruce Maxwell, 1st MLB player to kneel

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif. The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2017, according to a person familiar with the deal.
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif. The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2017, according to a person familiar with the deal.(Eric Risberg | AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Bruce Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2017, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced and was pending the completion of a physical and intake testing for the coronavirus.

Maxwell began kneeling during the anthem late in his rookie season with the Oakland Athletics in 2017, about a year after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the protest movement in the NFL.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

National

Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

Updated: 57 minutes ago
A partnership between a Ford auto plant and Think-Tank Boston Dynamics has resulted in a new job for Fluffy the robot dog.

National

A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog.

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

Latest News

National

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to live and work in the United States.

Coronavirus

Trump defends disproved COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

National

US officials say Russia is spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The U.S. government has identified two suspected Russian military intelligence operatives who it believes are helping direct the spread of disinformation through websites that have published extensively on the coronavirus pandemic, American politics and international affairs.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

National Politics

Spotlight on 4 Big Tech CEOs testifying in congressional competition probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON AP Business Writer
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook of Apple will answer for their companies’ practices before Congress for the first time as a group.