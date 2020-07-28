Advertisement

Calif. parents accused of murdering 2-year-old son with special needs

Thaddeus Sran, 2, was reported missing July 15 from his Madera, California, home. He had special needs and was non-verbal and unable to walk.
Thaddeus Sran, 2, was reported missing July 15 from his Madera, California, home. He had special needs and was non-verbal and unable to walk.(Source: Madera Police Department/CNN)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:35 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADERA, Calif. (Gray News) - The parents of a 2-year-old California boy with special needs were arrested for his murder when police found the burned body of a young child about a week after the toddler was reported missing.

The father and mother of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran, 42-year-old Sukhjinder Sran and 29-year-old Briseida Sran, are both in jail on suspicion of their son’s murder. They could be formally charged Tuesday, KFSN reports.

Thaddeus had special needs and was non-verbal and unable to walk. His parents reported him missing from his home on July 15.

“This is a tough one. I’ve been in this business for 34 years, and I’ll tell you it’s affected me,” said Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson in a Thursday news conference.

Police discovered burned remains believed to belong to Thaddeus in an orchard west of the Madera, California, city limits on Thursday. Official identification of the body is still underway.

The orchard is located about four miles from Breseida Sran’s father’s home, where the couple lived with their children until about two weeks before their arrests, KFSN reports.

Officers say Thaddeus’ parents stopped cooperating with their investigation in the days before the toddler’s body was found, but the couple’s lawyer, Roger Nuttall, says that’s not the case.

Nuttall told KFSN he was stunned by the Srans’ arrests.

"I have no reason to believe that these people would purposely hurt their children, their child," he said.

The suspects have three other children, who are with Child Protective Services, and authorities say Briseida Sran is currently 8 months pregnant. The couple also had a baby girl who died in 2015, according to KFSN.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Amid soaring Florida coronavirus cases, governor criticized

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Florida’s average number of new cases has soared more than 1,500% since the governor declared it reopened in early May.

National Politics

Twitter gives Trump Jr. a tweet timeout for pandemic misinformation

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ
Twitter has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s son from tweeting on its site after he shared a video riddled with unsupported claims about the coronavirus Monday.

National

Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
“The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

National Politics

Watchdog group: Trump campaign improperly masking payments

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press
The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center alleges the Trump reelection campaign is involved in a “laundering” effort that violates election law, according to a complaint the group filed with the Federal Elections Commission.

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Barr condemns rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

National

Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for return of woman’s teddy bear

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Mara Soriano said the teddy bear was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

National

Alabama lawmaker who honored Klan leader says he’s surprised by criticism

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly condemned Dismukes for attending the event.

National

Alabama lawmaker who honored Klan leader says he’s surprised by criticism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly condemned Dismukes for attending the event.