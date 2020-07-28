“Fall Creek Fire” sparks off of Highway 141

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Smokejumpers are actively fighting the Fall Creek Fire that sparked Tuesday afternoon just north of Highway 141.

It’s burning just north of Thimble Rock Point between Gateway and Whitewater.

The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center says that they are also sending an air attack.

We will continue to monitor this situation. Check back for updates.

