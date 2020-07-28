Grand Junction Lions Club presents check to CHS Marching Band

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s some good news as students and teachers await more news about their 2020-2021 school year.

The Grand Junction Lions Club gave Central High School Marching Band nearly $5,000 dollars to help them buy new percussion equipment.

“And this really provided us the opportunity to buy some newer, lighter equipment that’s really going to help the students not be as tired at the end of the day,” says Central High School Band Booster Jennifer Schmalz.

The band says their equipment is worn out, and say the harnesses that support drums on students’ shoulders are becoming too heavy. They say they’ll get up to 10 drums, new shoulder harnesses and equipment stands.

Officials say they are also waiting for plans from CHSSA.

