Man arrested after shooting two in Aurora protests

DENVER (AP) - A 23-year-old man suspected of shooting two fellow protesters after a Jeep drove towards demonstrators on an interstate in suburban Denver is under arrest as police continue to investigate what the Jeep driver was trying to do.

Samuel Young was arrested Monday, a day after Aurora police released photos of a person of interest and asked for the public’s help in identifying him. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer yet.

The shooting happened as people demonstrated over the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after being stopped by police in Aurora last year.

