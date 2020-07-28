Advertisement

Western Colorado V.A. sees ‘alarming trend’ in veteran suicides

They have increased their mental health services since the pandemic began and now provided virtual options.
They have increased their mental health services since the pandemic began and now provided virtual options.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:21 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Veteran suicides on the Western Slope are on the rise-- what the director is calling an “alarming trend.”

The director of the V.A., Richard Salgueiro, says the regional suicide number has already risen by 4 this year in comparison to last year.

They say they are still monitoring those numbers, but let us know that around 20 veterans and service members commit suicide across the nation daily.

They have increased their mental health services since the pandemic began and now provided virtual options.

“What we do know, is that during the pandemic, this is a very stressful time, it’s a very unpredictable time, so we want all the veterans to know that there’s hope and that there’s treatment available-- we also want the community to be there for the veterans in their lives, right now,” says Rainy Reaman, Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Western Colorado U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

There is a new 3-digit suicide prevention hotline at 988 in the works that will be implemented nationwide within the next two years.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bear activity in the Grand Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they’ve gotten several reports of bear activity lately, but it’s not uncommon for this time of year.

News

Confusion on masks at St. Mary’s

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
Officials at St. Mary’s were made aware that outdated signage on masks has been shared on social media recently.

News

School bus transportation plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The school year is fast approaching and that means there's lots to talk about, especially when it comes to bus transportation.

News

CMU kicks off COVID-19 testing as many prepare to return to campus

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
As many prepare to go back to school in the middle of a pandemic, CMU is requiring all students, staff and faculty who plan on returning to campus in August, to be tested for COVID-19. They’re providing the tests, saying they want to keep the community safe while allowing students to have an in-person experience.

Latest News

News

U.S. Capitol 2020 tree to be harvested in our neck of the woods

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Today, Governor Polis was joined by the U.S. Forest Service, Choose Outdoors, and the CO Tourism Office to announce that the U.S Capitol tree will be harvested from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests.

News

Woman shot in Delta

Updated: 15 hours ago
The suspect, Hannah Owens, has been arrested on multiple charges that include reckless endangerment, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, domestic violence, and assault in the first degree.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Union Bus Drivers Rally for Protection and Higher Wages

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:18 PM MDT
|
By Paulina Aguilar
Union workers rally on Sunday in hopes to get higher wages and more protective policies.

News

2020 National Night Out postponed

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:51 PM MDT
The Grand Junction Police Department announces the postponement of the National Night Out event.