Advertisement

Black Trump supporter fatally shot outside his Milwaukee business; Photos of suspect released

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:29 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ/CNN) - As police in Milwaukee search for the person responsible for fatally shooting a Black Trump supporter outside of his business, officials say the community needs to know if the crime was politically motivated.

Bernell ‘Ras’ Trammell, 59, was often seen wielding large, handwritten signs with his personal beliefs in big, bold letters. These signs supported George Floyd, police reform and President Donald Trump. He ran “Expressions Journal,” a small publication where he created his signs and publishings.

Neighbors say Trammell was sitting in a lawn chair outside the business July 23 when he was fatally shot in broad daylight. On Saturday, his friends gathered to create a memorial.

Bernell ‘Ras’ Trammell, 59, was often seen wielding large, handwritten signs with his personal beliefs in big, bold letters. These signs supported George Floyd, police reform and President Donald Trump.
Bernell ‘Ras’ Trammell, 59, was often seen wielding large, handwritten signs with his personal beliefs in big, bold letters. These signs supported George Floyd, police reform and President Donald Trump.(Source: TheGodDegree.com/WTMJ/CNN)

“He had a right to have his voice, and he was so strong to do it alone,” said Pia Lombardi, a friend of more than 20 years. “I would hope that people think that this is a senseless murder and a good man died here for no reason. We lost a man who cared about people, even if they were different than him.”

Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting, described as a man believed to be in his 30s. He was last seen riding a black bicycle while wearing a white and red baseball cap, a black mask and a black and red long sleeve shirt.

There is not a known motive for the shooting at this point.

Milwaukee Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect wanted for a homicide that occurred on...

Posted by Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, July 27, 2020

Officials, including Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Andrew Hitt, the chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, expressed the need for justice for Trammell’s family in the days following his death. Hitt said in a statement that the community also needs to know if the shooting was politically motivated.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2020 WTMJ, TheGodDegree.com via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump seeks out loyal donors in West Texas fracking fields

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s visit to a U.S. fracking hub on the West Texas plains comes during the state’s fierce coronavirus outbreak and a global oil and gas glut that is putting the squeeze on his loyal donors in the petroleum industry.

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Meanwhile, law enforcement officers again used tear gas to disperse protesters early Wednesday on the streets of Portland as loud booms filled the air.

National Politics

Civil rights icon John Lewis to lie in repose at Georgia Capitol

Updated: 59 minutes ago
He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta. Wednesday's service is part of a series of public remembrances for Lewis that began over the weekend.

National

Game on: NBA finally set to see games that count again

Updated: 1 hour ago
A re-opening night doubleheader inside the bubble at Walt Disney World awaits Thursday, when New Orleans takes on Utah before a matchup of the two teams in the Western Conference — the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Latest News

National

Best Buy to close stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
The electronics company stressed the availability of online and mobile shopping options and says it plans to offer its best deals of the season earlier than ever.

National

Mayor of Minn. town where couple wore swatiska masks speaks out against incident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The mayor says the couple is not part of any hate group and will not face legal trouble, but the two have been blocked from Walmart stores.

National Politics

4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Four Big Tech CEOs — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies’ practices before Congress as a House panel caps its yearlong investigation of market dominance in the industry.

National

Teachers union to allow 'safety strikes' over school reopenings amid coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The union says buildings should reopen only in areas with lower virus rates and only if schools require masks, update ventilation systems and make changes to space students apart.

National

AMC, Universal reach agreement to allow films to play at home sooner

Updated: 2 hours ago
In a sign of how the pandemic is remaking Hollywood traditions, AMC Theatres and Universal Studios on Tuesday announced an agreement to shorten the exclusive theatrical window to just 17 days for the studio's films.

National

Experts worry about errors if census schedule is sped up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
After asking for coronavirus-related deadline extensions in April, the Trump administration now appears to be abandoning that request.