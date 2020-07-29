Food Bank of the Rockies prepared for next surge in demand

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A local food bank says they're ready for the next surge for families in-need.

The Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies is anticipating an increase in the number of families in-need in the coming months.

Due in-part because to the $600 unemployment checks are set to expire soon.

The food bank partners with School District 51 and works with schools to meet their varying accommodations.

“We saw a huge spike in need, up to ten times normal numbers in some parts of the Western Slope. We still are seeing high-high need in some areas and we’re overall at a 50% increase in food distribution,” says Sue Ellen Rodwick, branch director.

They say the Aspen-Basalt area is where they are seeing their highest demand.

The food bank is also in-need of volunteers.

