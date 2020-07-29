Advertisement

Kohl’s stores will close for Thanksgiving

Walmart, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Best Buy are closing, too
The chain says it expects more customers to shop earlier and take advantage of online shopping.
The chain says it expects more customers to shop earlier and take advantage of online shopping.(Source: Kohl's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Add Kohl’s to the growing list of U.S. retailers closing for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The chain says it expects more customers to shop earlier and take advantage of online shopping.

“We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl’s at our best throughout the holidays,” said Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass.

Other retailers closing for Thanksgiving include Walmart, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Best Buy.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Outrage after NYPD hustles protester into unmarked van

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
The New York Police Department’s use of plainclothes officers and an unmarked minivan to haul away a vandalism suspect during a protest Tuesday created confusion and drew outrage from people who compared it to covert tactics used recently by federal agents in Portland, Oregon.

National

Drake bests Madonna for most Top 10 hits

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Two new collaborations from Drake with DJ Khaled entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.

News

Public’s help needed after Canyon View Park vandalized

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Canyon View Park had $7,000 worth of damages to it after being vandalized, and Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking for the public’s assistance to find the party that committed the crime.

National

Administration wants West Wing remodel money in virus bill

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
The Trump administration wants $377 million in the next coronavirus relief bill for a long-delayed modernization of the West Wing, but the timetable for construction is yet to be determined.

News

Fire restrictions lifted on much of the Western Slope high country

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests along with the BLM Tres Rios and Uncompahgre Field Office announced on Wednesday that fire restrictions will be lifted starting Thursday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

Updated: 30 minutes ago
As the world races to find a vaccine and a treatment for COVID-19, there is seemingly no antidote in sight to the burgeoning outbreak of coronavirus conspiracy theories, hoaxes, anti-mask myths and sham cures.

Coronavirus

Health officials say they fear there will be a lot more U.S. deaths to coronavirus

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Health officials say they fear there will be a lot more U.S. deaths to coronavirus.

National Politics

US death toll from COVID tops 150,000 as virus aid talks continue

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Trump signaled his interest in preventing an eviction crisis as a federal moratorium expires Friday on millions of apartment units. But he and his top emissary to Congress portrayed an otherwise dismal outlook.

News

Trump campaign puts on training in Grand Junction

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Trump campaign was in Grand Junction on Tuesday to host what was called the Trump Victory Leadership Training Initiative.

National

Census head wasn’t told about Trump district drawing order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham testified that he wasn’t informed ahead of time about President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts.

National

US jabs Russia over claim of spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
U.S. officials say Russian intelligence officers are spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic through English-language websites, trying to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain before the presidential election in November.