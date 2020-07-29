Advertisement

New county commissioner candidate with less than 100 days until Election Day

With less than 100 days until Election Day, republican and local businessman, Bob Prescott announced his candidacy today.
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

He's running for county commissioner in District 3 against Janet Rowland.

Rowland is ready to tackle things like mental health, “some of the issues that we have such as suicide, and child abuse, and domestic violence, and trying to find community solutions for those challenges.”

Prescott is a little more focused on the economy, "we're not going to be able to just sit around, we've got money that we're losing every day and we need to find different income strains to overcome what we're losing to covid."

They will run against district 3 democratic nominee, David Edwards.

In June, Cody Davis won the republican primary for District 1.

