Public’s help needed after Canyon View Park vandalized

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Canyon View Park had $7,000 worth of damages to it after being vandalized, and Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking for the public’s assistance to find the party that committed the crime.

The Grand Junction Police Department says the unknown subject(s) entered the Grand Shelter at Canyon View Park and vandalized the shelter and surrounding area late on July 18.

This included damages to the turf, restroom doors, water drinking fountain, and numerous deadbolts.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Mesa County at 970-241-STOP.

