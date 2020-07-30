Advertisement

Barricaded suspect arrested after late night standoff

41-year-old Bucky Burke of Grand Junction is facing several charges after he had a long standoff with police late Wednesday night.
41-year-old Bucky Burke of Grand Junction is facing several charges after he had a long standoff with police late Wednesday night.(GJPD)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 41-year-old Bucky Burke of Grand Junction is facing several charges after he had a long standoff with police late Wednesday night.

The Grand Junction Police Department responded at 11:00 to a hotel in the 2700 block of Crossroads Boulevard after a reporting party called saying an adult male, who was known to have several warrants for his arrest, was at the hotel. One of those warrants was for a domestic violence incident, and the victim of that incident was allegedly at the hotel.

When police arrived, another reporting party told them that she believed the suspect was in the victim’s room, and it was likely that another male who was with the victim was with her.

Officers were able to see a man who matched the suspect’s description peak outside the hotel window. The male refused to open the door to the police and repeatedly told them to leave according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

Later on, the police were able to get the suspect on the phone. The GJPD says that Burke made numerous threats, stating he was “in possession of explosives and officers should evacuate the building.” He also stated he would get into a gunfight with police, and officers heard what sounded like items being placed against the door inside the hotel room. The suspect confirmed to police he was a hostage inside of the room.

Another reporting party told police she received a phone call from the other male who was inside of the room, telling her that Burke was refusing to allow him to leave the room as well.

Officers evacuated several nearby rooms in the hotel and the SWAT team was called to the scene. After several hours of attempted negotiations with the suspect, officers used force to breach the door to the room and they took the suspect into custody without further incident. All parties in the room were not injured.

Inside the room, officers found needles, drug paraphernalia, prescription pills, and a fold-out knife.

Burke is being charged with 1st Degree Burglary, Felony Menacing, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, along with other charges.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Taxi catches fire near I-70B

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A taxi that caught on fire on Thursday morning briefly shut down the westbound lane on I-70B near 29 Road.

News

Parents react to D-51′s fall plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
One of the big talking points at Tuesday night's School District 51 meeting was social distancing and masks.

News

D-51′s lunch plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The biggest change is the salad bars that are offered to students which will now be prepackaged, but sanitation has always been a priority.

News

Teachers union speaks out after school board meeting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jason Burger
The D51 teachers union spoke out for the first time Wednesday. They acknowledge that there is no perfect plan for a school year during a pandemic, but they do have some concerns.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

MCSO putting together new crime prevention unit

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
With new grant money, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will be getting some new deputies.

News

Plans for CMU Fall sports underway

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Fall sports at CMU is getting the green light to start practice next month, but how will things look in the midst of a pandemic? A lot of testing, that’s what the university has in mind so far. Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) says practices can begin on Aug. 24 and competition can start on Sept. 14.

News

Public’s help needed after Canyon View Park vandalized

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Canyon View Park had $7,000 worth of damages to it after being vandalized, and Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking for the public’s assistance to find the party that committed the crime.

News

Fire restrictions lifted on much of the Western Slope high country

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:23 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests along with the BLM Tres Rios and Uncompahgre Field Office announced on Wednesday that fire restrictions will be lifted starting Thursday.