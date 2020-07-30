COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary’s confirmed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - St. Mary’s has confirmed that they have had a COVID-19 outbreak amongst their staff at the medical center.

They say that the situation was “addressed quickly” and that they are continuing to collaborate with Mesa County Public Health and adhering to all CDPHE and CDC safety guidelines.

It is not known at this time how many staff members have been infected.

We are working to learn more about this situation. Check back for updates.

