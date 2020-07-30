Parents react to School District 51 fall 2020 plans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

One of the big talking points at Tuesday night’s School District 51 meeting was social distancing and masks.

District 51 says everyone in the district will be required to wear one... including elementary kids when they are entering and exciting the building among a few other things.

Some parents are feeling less than thrilled about the idea, especially with younger kids.

"I don't think that's going to play out very well at all, I tend to see lots of kids more touching their faces when they have masks on to adjust them and what not," says parent Bridgett Martinez.

Teachers will be the ones doing most of the mask implementing.

“We have done everything we can, following all science and all research for the conditions of success,” says Diana Sirko, superintendent of schools, Mesa County Valley School District 51.

The school district is feeling good about their decision-making process.

