School District 51 Lunch Plans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

District 51's plan for the school year has a lot of moving parts... and lunch is one of them.

The director of food and nutrition services says kids will likely be seeing a lot of the same thing.

He says the biggest change is the salad bars that are offered to students which will now be prepackaged, but that sanitation has always been a priority.

Similar to restaurants, the schools will only allow 50% capacity in their cafeterias.

"Our team, all the nutrition team realize we provide a huge role in the community, with providing hunger relief, and proper, healthy nutrition for our kids, and we just want to see the kids again," says Dan Sharp, director of food and nutrition services, School District 51.

The capacity restriction means that the schools will have to expand lunch time so students can social distance.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.