CHSSA gives green light for some high school sports to resume

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three high school sports are getting the go-head to get back to practice

CHSSA announced that boys golf can start practice on Aug. 3 , and boys tennis and softball can start practice Aug.10.

D51′s softball season is reducing games from 23 to 16, and taking what is usually around a 20 person roster down to 12 players who can suit up at a time.

Officials say they don’t have the resources to provide COVID-19 testing, so it’s up to an individual. But if a player tests positive, the team will sit out for two weeks.

“Well I think D51 has the best interest for students, and I think students need a sport or something to right now, after being inside for so long,” one teacher said about D51 sports resuming.

