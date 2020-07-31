Advertisement

Colorado to join others in declaring racism a public health crisis

Colorado will join other state and local governments in declaring racism a public health crisis.
Colorado will join other state and local governments in declaring racism a public health crisis.(Lorie Shaull / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - At the urging of Department of Public Health and Environment employees, Colorado will join other state and local governments in declaring racism a public health crisis.

The pending declaration addresses diversity inside the department as well as the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on people of color, The Denver Post reports.

It also comes amid the ongoing national reckoning over race following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Department employees have sought the declaration since June. Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan says the state will join other state and local governments, including Jefferson County, in making the declaration.

