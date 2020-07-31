Man commits voter fraud in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Local voter fraud… that’s what one election coordinator discovered in February of 2020.

While doing data entry for a voter, the election worker discovered a man named Larry Talbert was trying to change their information to someone who had been dead since 1982… and been marked as an active voter again.

According to a press release, Talbert had tried to assume the identity of Dale Robert Ross.

“This had been going on for quite some time before--before I took office and so I’m very grateful for a our employees who take such good care to get things right and accurate,” says Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters.

The case was given to the District Attorney’s Office and eventually led to Talbert’s arrest.

Talbert is accused of identity theft, money laundering, and trying to influence a public servant.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.