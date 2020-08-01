Brown Cycles prep for Bike Fundraiser

Advertisement

Bike Fundraiser set for August
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

If you’ve got an extra bike lying around, you may think about donating it to Brown Cycles to help a teen in need.

Brown cycles will be hosting their annual bike fundraiser in August. Donations and sales will benefit The House. The House is a temporary homeless shelter for teens ages 13-20 that help teens get to work or school. They accept all bikes in any condition. Last year, they received 300 bikes and were able to donate $2,500 to the house! This year they hope they can make just as big of an impact. 

“We’ll take what we can get. We can take things in pieces and part them out. It’s a program that funds itself. Sometimes we have to put pieces and parts that we have to pay for so we will take a few of those bikes, sell them, take that cash and then use it to pay for the repairs on the other ones,” says Chris Brown of Brown Cycles.

“A lot of them are street-based kids that we have not been able to house yet. They get a job and then of course they need that bike right away,” says Jon Mok-Lamme of The House.

The event will be August 15 at 10:00 am. If you or you know a youth who needs help, the hot line number is (970) 234-7004.

