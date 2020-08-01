District 51 to clean schools to keep students safe

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Students will be returning to school in the fall and District 51 came out with a plan to make sure students stay healthy. Some people may have concerns, while others are just happy to get back to some kind of normalcy.

“Be more vigilant during the day, to hit high contact areas where kids are touching. Just be more present. I talked to all my staff about following our protocol which is disinfecting during the day when we can and at night, be more alert to keep our staff and students,” says Pepe Apodaca of D51.“We’ve been doing this since our last COVID shutdown in march so i think we have a new system of hitting disinfectant behind staff and students. Just more of a heightened alert on our end.”

On social media, some parents disagree with returning to school and some have decided to enroll in home school instead; But others support the plan.

“I would like all my kids to go back to school this year. He’s very low risk, kids just don’t tend to be big transmitters,” says D51 parent, Brett Clifton.

And D51 has the tools to keep their schools germ free. They purchased four Clorox 360 electro-static machines that work faster and are very effective against a lot of viruses. The machines can be sprayed when staff and students are not in the building. They can use it in a computer lab and classrooms. But some parents are preparing for the inevitable.

“Undoubtedly, there’s going to be some kids who test positive whether they test positive at school or from other areas. But I can’t really see shutting down education for all children in the likelihood that there will be a few positives at some point in time,”

D51 says they have job posting asking for substitute custodians and hope they can bring comfort to parents come August

“We have positions in the school if we had to start today. But right now, we are looking for sub custodians to fill in as people are out. Staff is out in the evenings, so we’re currently working on that,” says Apodaca.“We just want people to know we have a great custodial staff. They understand parents are worried, we have a department that cares about that, we understand what we signed up for.”