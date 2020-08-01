Mesa County Search and Rescue receives fundraising money

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

In an uncertain economic time, one local business is giving back.

Western Colorado Contractors Association held a golf fundraiser for Mesa County Search and Rescue and they raised over $1,000 for the team of volunteers.

Search and rescue says their missions are up by 80%.

Their funds are down by a lot due to the lack of fundraisers.

“I mean these are our neighbors, these are our businesses in the area. Every one of the volunteers over there have been doing great things and they have their own businesses, but to be able to give back and keep programs like that running, basically to keep programs like that running—it’s a great thing for out contractors to be able to do,” says Shawna Grieger, executive director, WCCA.

Search and Rescue operates with donations and fundraisers.

