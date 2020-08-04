City of GJ discusses tobacco tax and debrucing budget

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Officials with the City of Grand Junction say they talked about ways to bring in more revenue at a workshop Monday night.

Specifically a tax on cigarettes and vaping products, and if passed, officials say one idea is to use that money to fund new parks and recreation projects. City Council members also discussed debrucing the city’s budget, which would get rid of a revenue cap and let the city keep and spend the money it collects. The city says currently, they don’t have to return any funds to taxpayers because of TABOR, and they are just trying to put money toward existing projects.

”It’s not extra revenue, it’s just getting back to where we can do the projects that were on board for this year…and the things we had to cut. That’s the reality of it…we just had to all of a sudden go back to the boards and the numbers and make sure that we didn’t overspend,” said Mayor of Grand Junction, Duke Wortmann.

The city may add the two topics on the November ballot.

