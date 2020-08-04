Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ’Meet Gryffin

Pet of the week, Gryffin
Pet of the week, Gryffin(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By Erin Crooks
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Pet of the Week: Gryffin

Gryffin is a neutered male, about 1.5 years-old. Roice-Hurst staff thinks he is possibly a pit-bull mix.

His bio: “Are you a new friend? I love to make friends! I think meeting new people and new dogs has to be one of the best things in the world. All the people who meet me at the shelter tell me I am the sweetest, goodest boy. I’m sure that when you meet me, you’ll say exactly the same! I may not have all the energy in the world, but once I slim down a bit I’ll have much more pep and be ready to run. I think my best feature is my sweet eyes; many people have told me they are just beautiful. So if you’re looking for the bestest boy, then you’ve found him! Come adopt me today!”

Other pets up for adoption:

Koda: Approximately 9 months old, neutered male, possibly some type of herding breed mix.

His bio: “Are you looking for a dog that can keep up? Well, I might just be the guy for you! I have a lot of energy and am all about being on the move. I can be a little shy when I first meet people, but I warm up very quickly. Once we’ve become the best of friends, one of my favorite things to do is play! I promise, you’ve never seen a dog happier than me when I am getting to play! I haven’t had a lot of experience with other dogs, but I am very interested in them. I would probably need to meet other dogs before we became roommates. It’s hard to be roomies with a complete stranger! So if you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy that is lots of fun, you need to come take me home!”

Koda
Koda(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)

Millie: approximately 4.5 years old, spayed female, domestic shorthair.

Her bio: “I’m a very reflective cat that needs a lot of time to think about life and all it has to offer. I prefer a quiet, calm life with no drama. I enjoy having my own space. That doesn’t mean I don’t like affection too. I will always take a pause for a chin scratch or a head pet. In fact, I really enjoy being loved and fawned over from time to time. And I am happy to have chill nights where we read a book or watch TV together. If a mellow cat that just wants to relax and live life is what you need, then adopt me! We can live out our drama free lives together.”

Millie
Millie(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. You can give them a call for their animals still in the shelter, 970-434-7337. There are still some animals in foster care. They urge anyone who is interested to check their website, rhhumanesociety.org, to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the “Pets in Foster Care Interest Form”.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

D51 teachers return to the classrooms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Teacher with D51 returned to the classroom, and this year with a lot more changes this previous years. Teachers wore masks as they set up their classrooms, and desks had to be placed six feet apart to align with social distancing guidelines.

News

CHSAA releases calendar, several sports pushed back

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Colorado High School Activities Association released the fall 2020-21 athletics and activities schedules on Tuesday.

Latest News

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Ute Water helps fight against invasive species

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ute Water has partnered with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Vega State Park, and the Bureau of Reclamation in the fight against invasive mussels.

News

KKCO- Fight Against Invasive Species

Updated: 5 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

News

Pine Gulch Fire burns over 3,600 acres

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar and Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire is currently burning 3,600 acres.

News

MCPH: Phase 2 variance secure, but too early for Phase 3

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
With more than 280 total positive cases to date and younger demographics leading the case column, a question is circulating on social media: Could Mesa County lose its variance from state orders? Currently, under Phase 2 of the county’s reopening plan, it’s a long shot.