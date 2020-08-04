Advertisement

Ute Water helps fight against invasive species

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -There is another ally in the fight against invasive species–– Ute Water.

They’ve partnered with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Vega State Park, and the Bureau of Reclamation in the fight against invasive mussels. Ute Water has placed a new sign up with a message about protecting the reservoirs that supply our drinking water. Quagga and zebra mussels found in Lake Powell and Mead can attach to water vessels that come back to our area. If found in Ute water systems, they can produce long term problems for water providers, especially along the Plateau Creek watershed.

“There is no good way to have a mussel infestation inside a 54-inch pipeline that’s 15 miles long. We need to do everything we can do to mitigate and prevent that from happening,” said Dave Payne with the Ute Water Conservancy District.

The new signs strategically placed along the routes from the Plateau Creek watershed up to the Grand Mesa encourage people to clean and dry boats and trailers to keep mussels from entering local waterways.

