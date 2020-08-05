I-70 closed in both directions near Glenwood Springs due to fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CDOT is reporting that I-70 is closed in both directions near West Glenwood Springs because of a wildfire.

The exact closures are between Mile Points 109-114, and traffic is being stopped at Dotzero (exit 133).

Colorado River Fire Rescue is sending multiple resources to the fire, and say that air support is on its way to aid ground personnel.

CSP Eagle says to expect extended closures. West Glenwood Springs is under pre-evacuation orders.

We will continue to monitor the situation. Check back for updates.

I-70 EB/WB: Fire department activity between Exit 111 - South Canyon and Exit 114 - West Glenwood. Road closed due to fire activity. I-70 closed in both directions MM 112.5, due to fire activity. https://t.co/WdCIc3Rdz5 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 5, 2020

