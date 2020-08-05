Advertisement

Major cruise lines cancel departures through October

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - With new coronavirus clusters sprouting aboard ships overseas, the U.S. cruise industry is extending its suspension of operations through October.

The Cruise Lines International Association, which represents more than 50 companies and 95% of ocean-going cruise capacity, said Wednesday that if conditions in the U.S. change, it would consider allowing short, modified sailings.

The cruise ships are going to stay docked, a major cruise line group said Wednesday.
The cruise ships are going to stay docked, a major cruise line group said Wednesday.(Source: CNN/file)

A no-sail order for U.S. waters initially issued by the Centers for Disease Control in March has been extended through Sept. 30. The CLIA has extended its travel suspension twice.

A Norwegian cruise line halted all trips and apologized Monday after a coronavirus outbreak aboard one vessel infected at least 5 passengers and 36 crew. Health authorities fear the ship may have spread the virus to dozens of towns and villages along the west coast of Norway. The Hurtigruten cruise line was one of the first to resume sailing in June, offering cruises from Germany to Norway.

Positive coronavirus tests have also been reported this week on cruise ships in Italy and Tahiti.

The risk of infection aboard a cruise ship is elevated because of the close quarters. Between March and July, there were 2,973 reported cases of COVID-19 or COVID-like illnesses about ships in U.S. waters, according to the CDC. As of July 10, there were still 14,702 crew members aboard 67 ships.

Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line, both based in Florida, are working together with a panel of health experts to develop plans for preventing and treating COVID-19 at sea. Details are expected later this month.

The industry has been devastated by the pandemic. Each day that ships remain inactive costs $110 million in economic activity, according to the CLIA. States that rely on the cruise industry, like Florida, Texas and Alaska, have been hit particularly hard.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pine Gulch wildfire burns over 9,000 acres

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar and Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire is currently burning 9,200 acres.

National Politics

Virus aid: Where things stand in high-level Washington talks

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

Coronavirus

‘We are no less American’: Deaths pile up on Texas border

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
For nearly a month, this borderland of 2 million people in South Texas pleaded for a field hospital, but not until Tuesday was one ready and accepting patients.

National

Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game.

Coronavirus

More millennials buying homes during pandemic

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Some in real estate say the coronavirus is pushing younger homebuyers out of the city and into their first homes.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Millennials buying homes during pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Some in real estate say the coronavirus is pushing younger homebuyers out of the city and into their first homes.

National

Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump also called for the first formal presidential debate, scheduled for Sept. 29, to be moved up on the calendar because early voting will have already begun in some states.

Coronavirus

Virginia first to roll out pandemic app from Apple, Google

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The free Covidwise app is available in Apple and Android app stores as of Wednesday.

National

Negligence suspected in Beirut blast involving chemicals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

Coronavirus

Homeless among most vulnerable during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
This might be the worst time to be homeless in America, and the nation may not have seen the worst of it yet.