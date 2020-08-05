Tina Peters recall committee fails to gain enough signatures to put question on ballot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Tina Peters Recall Committee will disband after they failed to gain enough signatures to recall the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.

The group got 10,892 signatures out of the, but didn't make it to the 12,129 they needed to get the question on the ballot.

“So the journey through this recall committee was very unfortunate, it put a lot of stress on the employees—on the office. I basically said, you guys just do your job—I have big shoulders, you know, to handle it,” says Peters.

In order for all signatures to count they would need to validate them through the elections office.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t get enough signatures, I think we would have liked to have this happen for the people of Mesa County, but we are also really glad we went through the process anyways,” says Amanda Polson, committee organizer.

The committee says they're still happy with the amount of signatures they did get and the significance of the number in Mesa County.

That’s not stopping the group from moving forward on a smaller scale says Polson, “a few of us are still quite interested in what’s going on in the clerk’s office and we will be continuing to watch.”

It isn’t stopping Peters either, “I’m going to continue to serve in office with honestly and integrity.”

The petition was approved for circulation on August 5th.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.