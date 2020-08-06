Advertisement

Local group RAW hosts “Oppressed People’s March”

Supporters of local organization “RAW” (Right and Wrong) spoke to Grand Junction City Council members after they marched from Lincoln Park. This was called the “Oppressed People’s March,” where members of RAW, the LGBTQ community, Hispanic people, and any other groups could come together.
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:29 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

“I had another experience last week that was very uncomfortable with members of the public and law enforcement. I would like to bridge that gap, I would like to work with law enforcement,” said a supporter of local group RAW.

“We’re all here as a community together, and we want to showcase the intersectionality of the community that there’s lots of different types of us out here,” said RAW supporter, David Hood.

Some say they showed up to stand for equal opportunities, like affordable housing.

“There’s services already provided by the city, but it’s just not equitable for everyone that lives here, especially for the low to middle income,” Hood said.

They want more open dialogue with elected city officials. They say city council meetings just aren’t enough.

“There’s still not much room for discussion there, and I’m still trying to figure out how to make things happen,” Hood said.

But others just came to thank elected officials and Right and Wrong wasn’t the only group that gathered at City Hall.

“With the rest of the unrest going on around the country, we are just not going to put up with it down here,” said Grand Junction resident Alan Hunger.

Alan says his group is called “Patriots.”

“We gotta keep an eye on our city and take care of it,” Hunger said.

And he came mostly to help keep the peace.

“I heard these guys were down here a few weeks ago, and they created some problems with the city hall meeting down here,” Hunger said.

There was no violence at the meeting, and Alan hopes it stays that way.

“That’s why we’re here to make sure no one causes trouble, and back up law enforcement,” Hunger said.

The city of Grand Junction did put out a Proclamation of Inclusivity back in February.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

