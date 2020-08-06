Advertisement

Man dies while hiking

Generic ambulance
Generic ambulance(MGN)
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OURAY, Colo. (KKCO) -

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

On Thursday, Ouray County Emergency Services responded to a hiker in distress on the Box Cañon Trail in Ouray, Colorado.

Larry Vangelder, a 52-year-old male, of Canyon City, passed away while hiking. Life saving procedures were taken at the scene but were unsuccessful. The cause and manner of death is unknown at the moment and is under investigation.  

The City of Ouray and Ouray County Coroner’s Office extend their condolences to the community and the family of Mr. Vangelder during this difficult time.

Latest News

News

Pine Gulch Wildfire burns nearly 12,000 acres, further growth expected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey, Yzabelah Roberts and Paulina Aguilar
The Pine Gulch Fire is expected to grow even more on Thursday and into Friday as much of the Western Slope was placed under a Red Flag Warning.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Crime Stoppers seeks person involved in Arrowhead Interagency Hotshot theft

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking for the public’s help to identify the person(s) who broke into an Arrowhead Interagency Hotshot Dodge Ram 5500 Truck, stealing government radios, tools, backpacks, gas cans and torch canisters.

Latest News

News

Rio Grande Avenue to close for construction

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Rio Grande Avenue in Montrose will be closed from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, as crews begin work on the Montrose Recreation District. All traffic at Riverbottom Drive will be closed and a detour will be in place around the area. Apollo Road will remain open.

News

Wildfire temporarily closes I-70 near West Glenwood Springs on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Both lanes on I-70 were closed on Wednesday afternoon after a wildfire started in West Glenwood Springs.

News

Local group RAW hosts “Oppressed People’s March”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
Supporters of local organization “RAW” (Right and Wrong) spoke to Grand Junction City Council members after they marched from Lincoln Park. This was called the “Oppressed People’s March,” where members of RAW, the LGBTQ community, Hispanic people, and any other groups could come together.

News

D51 adapting to new CHSAA sports schedule

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
District 51 athletics staff are faced with lots of new logistics after CHSAA announced some Fall sports seasons will now be played in the Spring.

News

Mesa County Public Health urges flu vaccinations before flu season

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Covid-19 isn't the only thing health experts are concerned about as fall approaches-- they're also cautioning people about the flu.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.