Man dies while hiking

OURAY, Colo. (KKCO) -

On Thursday, Ouray County Emergency Services responded to a hiker in distress on the Box Cañon Trail in Ouray, Colorado.

Larry Vangelder, a 52-year-old male, of Canyon City, passed away while hiking. Life saving procedures were taken at the scene but were unsuccessful. The cause and manner of death is unknown at the moment and is under investigation.

The City of Ouray and Ouray County Coroner’s Office extend their condolences to the community and the family of Mr. Vangelder during this difficult time.