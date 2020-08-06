Rio Grande Avenue to close for construction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rio Grande Avenue in Montrose will be closed from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, as crews begin work on the Montrose Recreation District.

All traffic at Riverbottom Drive will be closed and a detour will be in place around the area. Apollo Road will remain open.

Crews will work Monday and Tuesday from 9 to 4 p.m.

Officials ask that drivers take caution when travelling through the area.

