Kanye West will be on Colorado’s presidential ballot

The rapper’s paperwork to make ballots has been aided by Republicans in Colorado, Wisconsin, Ohio, Arkansas and Vermont.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Kanye West’s unlikely White House bid is getting help qualifying for presidential ballots in key states from Republicans around the country, fueling suspicions he’s being pushed to run by allies of President Donald Trump hoping to siphon support away from Joe Biden.

The rapper’s paperwork to make ballots has been aided by Republicans in Colorado, Wisconsin, Ohio, Arkansas and Vermont. Because Biden has strong appeal among Black voters and is counting on young people to win in November, having a celebrity like West on the ballot could hurt him. But West’s true appeal with both cohorts remains to be seen.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

