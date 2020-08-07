Advertisement

Sunset Mesa Funeral Home victims honored at cemetery

The families hopes to use the bench as a place to grieve, especially for those who don't know the whereabouts of their loved ones bodies.
The families hopes to use the bench as a place to grieve, especially for those who don't know the whereabouts of their loved ones bodies.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:34 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) -

Sunset Mesa Funeral Home victims are now being remembered with a memorial bench at Cedar Creek Cemetery.

This comes two years after families found out about the illegal sale of bodies at the business.

“My brother may not have been cremated, and they have records that his feet and ankles might have been cut off,” says Connie Logan.

The families hope to use the bench as a place to grieve, especially for those who don’t know the whereabouts of their loved ones bodies.

“The more locations there are, the more awareness that is brought to this horrific crime that was committed,” says Rick Neuendorif, husband of victim.

One woman says her families experience with the ordeal is no-less devastating today than it was in 2018, “the FBI has no idea what happened to my husband, there’s now record of him being sold, but I received concrete and trash for his ashes.”

The funeral director Megan Hess and her mother Shirley Koch were arrested on March 17th, 2020.

The group is still deciding on a plaque, but say the design represents the stairway to heaven.

