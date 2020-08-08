Advertisement

Family experiences Pine Gulch Fire first-hand

The family’s grateful for the firefighting team’s efforts in keeping their homes safe, "very heartwarming to see when they came through here, but they—they managed to clear and incredible amount of growth around those structures in a very short time."
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

One resident and his family near the Pine Gulch Fire have experienced a lot—from the close roaring flames to the communicative crews.

The Latham family owns two cabins near the area and says the fire jumped in-between them, causing the fire crews to initiate a fast structure protection.

The fire team cut down dry brush around the cabins to stop it from spreading any closer.

Good communication with the fire team stopped any initial worries, “we were never really concerned about safety, we—the crews were in very good communication with us, we knew where everything was at,” says Jake Latham.

The fire has moved down from 5% containment to 0% after an operational briefing this morning.

