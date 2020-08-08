Fruita fire threatens buildings

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) -

On Saturday August 8, around 2:00 p.m. fire crews responded to a garage in flames on N. Coulson St in Fruita. The garage stands behind a house and the flames damaged power lines nearby but the cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire threatened the Fruita Community Center and an assisted living facility but the extent of damage is unknown. Thankfully, there are no injuries. N. Coulson St. is closed at this time.

The fire will be under investigation.