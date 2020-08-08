Advertisement

Gunshot wound leaves one dead

By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:03 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

On Saturday, 8/8/20 at approximately 2:45 am, deputies were called to a residence in the 600 block of Grand Valley Dr.

A male was found dead inside a home and suffered a gunshot wound. The deceased male did not live at the home and is not known to the residents of the home. It also seems forced entry was present.

Investigators are interviewing the residents, speaking with neighbors at this time. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause, manner of death and ID. This case is under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the case, please call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 970-244-3526.

