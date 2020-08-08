Advertisement

Nationwide car protest comes to Mesa County

By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Grand Junction residents gathered off of North Avenue on Saturday morning to do a drive by protest. They said that their ultimate goal is to see a third party candidate on the debate stage.

People decorated their cars and drove down North Avenue to protest what they believe to be improper voter surveys and the silencing of third party candidates.

Elaine West, who was one of the protesters talked about the restrictions that third party candidates face when trying to get to the debate stage. “They are not not granting debate stage access to third party candidates. They have to meet 15 percent on polls but then they are not including the candidates in the polls so it’s impossible for them to reach those.”

The protesters say that any candidates listed on the presidential ballot should be able to participate in the debates.

Many of the protesters were specifically supporting Libertarian candidate, Dr. Jo Jorgensen. They want her to be able to join the 2020 presidential debate.They even named this protest “Let Her Speak” because they feel she should be allowed to debate.

The protesters are optimistic that their efforts will be successful and that they will see change for the 2020 election.

