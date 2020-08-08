Advertisement

Wild horses near the Pine Gulch Fire

(Pine Gulch Fire Facebook Page)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A herd of wild horses are near the Pine Gulch Fire.

About 160 wild horses live in the Little Book Cliffs and are only eight miles away from the fire.

Crews say that the fire is not threatening or endangering the herd at this point but they will continue to monitor the situation to insure the safety of the horses.

“Wildlife is very resilient and adaptive. They have lived with Wildland fire forever so they usually know where to go and how to avoid it,” says Eric Coulter, Public Affairs Specialist, B-L-M.

If the fire changes and begins to threaten the safety of the animals, B-L-M personnel will create a plan to reduce any possible impact on the horses.

