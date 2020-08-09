Advertisement

Inmate found dead at county jail

(KJCT)
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:51 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

On Saturday morning, a male was found unresponsive in the Mesa County Detention Facility.

The male who was found by cellmates was on felony charges relating to domestic violence. Life-saving measures were attempted but was pronounced dead at the scene. The male was not on suicide watch and the cause and manner of death is unknown.

The identification has not been released and the next of kin has been notified. He was 33-years old.

This case will be under investigation.

Latest News

News

Nationwide car protest comes to Mesa County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Mesa County is one of over 100 different counties participating in this nationwide protest.

News

Fruita fire threatens buildings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
Fruita Community Center and an assisted living facility was threatened by a house fire Saturday afternoon

News

Gunshot wound leaves one dead

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
A man was found dead in a house he doesn’t reside in with a gunshot wound

News

Pine Gulch Wildfire causes evacuations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey, Yzabelah Roberts and Paulina Aguilar
It’s been more than one week since the Pine Gulch Fire sparked. It is now burning 20,089 acres and is 0% contained.

Latest News

News

Wild horses near the Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:03 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
A herd of horses are eight miles from the Pine Gulch Fire.

News

Family experiences Pine Gulch Fire first-hand

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:51 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The family’s grateful for the firefighting team’s efforts in keeping their homes safe, "very heartwarming to see when they came through here, but they—they managed to clear and incredible amount of growth around those structures in a very short time."

News

Grand Junction Fire Department responds to semi truck fire

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:58 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
Crews were able to knock down the fire and limit its spread to just the truck. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

News

Kanye West will be on Colorado’s presidential ballot

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The rapper’s paperwork to make ballots has been aided by Republicans in Colorado, Wisconsin, Ohio, Arkansas and Vermont.

News

RMAC Postpones Fall Sports

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:13 PM MDT
|
By Paulina Aguilar
RMAC decided to postpone fall sports to the spring

News

Montrose County adjusts variance due to rising number of covid-19 cases

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Montrose County sees an increase in covid-19 cases forcing adjustments to their variance.