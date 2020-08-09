Inmate found dead at county jail

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

On Saturday morning, a male was found unresponsive in the Mesa County Detention Facility.

The male who was found by cellmates was on felony charges relating to domestic violence. Life-saving measures were attempted but was pronounced dead at the scene. The male was not on suicide watch and the cause and manner of death is unknown.

The identification has not been released and the next of kin has been notified. He was 33-years old.

This case will be under investigation.