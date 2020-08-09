Advertisement

Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

In this Aug. 28, 2018 file photo, Simon Cowell arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Week 3 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Cowell broke his back Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.
In this Aug. 28, 2018 file photo, Simon Cowell arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Week 3 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Cowell broke his back Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina; no damage reported

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say an earthquake - the strongest in more than 100 years - shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

Coronavirus

Ohio governor’s conflicting COVID-19 tests raise backlash

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By DAN SEWELL and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
The Ohio governor’s positive, then negative, tests for COVID-19 have provided fuel for skeptics of government pandemic mandates and critics of his often-aggressive policies.

Coronavirus

US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and LISA MARIE PANE
The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reached 5 million Sunday, by far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

National

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A dispute that erupted into gun fire at an apparent outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.

Latest News

National

Officials resign in Lebanon in wake of deadly blast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanon’s information minister resigned on Sunday as the country grapples with the aftermath of the devastating blast that ripped through the capital and raised public anger to new levels.

National Politics

Azar leads highest-level US delegation to Taiwan in decades

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By JOHNSON LAI
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday in the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979.

National

Riot declared as fire burns in Portland police union offices

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests over racial injustice and police brutality have occurred nightly for more than 70 days.

National

Nagasaki urges nuke ban on 75th anniversary of US atomic bombing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Sunday marked its 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing, with the mayor and dwindling survivors urging world leaders including their own to do more for a nuclear weapons ban.

National

WATCH: Good Samaritans save Pa. father, 4 kids after car swept up in floodwaters

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KYW Staff
Five strangers took a backhoe into floodwaters to rescue a father and his four children after their car was swept away.

National

Daring rescue of Pa. family swept away in floodwaters captured on video

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Five strangers rode a backhoe into floodwaters to rescue a father and his four children after their car was swept away.