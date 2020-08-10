Advertisement

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

A fire broke out at Rachael Ray's New York home.
A fire broke out at Rachael Ray's New York home.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a massive fire engulfed celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s New York home.

KRQE-TV reports the Warren County sheriff said there were no injuries during the Sunday evening fire at her home in Lake Luzerne.

Photos of the house fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky.

Since April, Ray has been filming “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from the home.

Ray’s representative told USA TODAY that Ray, her husband and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they will no longer be left out of the sport's biggest decisions.

News

Over 28,000 acre Pine Gulch Wildfire forces evacuations

Updated: moments ago
|
By Calvin Corey, Yzabelah Roberts and Paulina Aguilar
It’s been more than one week since the Pine Gulch Fire sparked. It is now burning 23,882 acres and is 7% contained.

National

Explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An explosion completely destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing one person and critically injuring several others. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage.

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.

National

US investigates electrical fires in 2014 Chrysler minivans

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has three reports of fires and one injury in minivans from the 2014 model year.

Latest News

National

More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago looting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DON BABWIN
More than 100 people were arrested Monday following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city, authorities said.

National

GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Johnson's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of multiple Republican-led Senate panels scrutinizing the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

National

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities broadened their enforcement of a new national security law on Monday, arresting media tycoon Jimmy Lai, searching the headquarters of his Next Digital group and carting away boxes of what they said was evidence.

National

Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Portland, Oregon, again declared a riot Sunday night after protesters marched to a police union building, blocked the road and set dumpster fires.

Coronavirus

Police: Rape suspect killed accuser after release from Va. jail due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJLA Staff
After a car chase, authorities say they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken into custody but died from his injuries just days later.