I-70 shutdown in Glenwood Canyon due to fire

I-70 is shut down in both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to a brush fire.
I-70 is shut down in both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to a brush fire.(Glenwood Springs Fire Department)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - I-70 is shut down in both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to a brush fire.

The closure for both directions is between Mile Point 116 and 133 (Dotsero). There is no estimated time for reopening at this time.

Local fire agencies are responding to the fire. Air support resources are en route. The fire is approximately 100 acres in size and growing.

