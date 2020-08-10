Advertisement

Local officials want your input on 29 Road at I-70 interchange project

City and County officials have been conducting a study to improve access to I-70 between the Horizon Drive and I-70B interchanges.
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - City and County officials have been conducting a study to improve access to I-70 between the Horizon Drive and I-70B interchanges, and they are now looking for the community’s input into the project.

The project aims to improve local and regional roadway connection, and enhance access to and from I-70 and planned use north of I-70.

Draft study recommendations and an overview of the study process are outlined in a video, which you can view here. http://www.mesacounty.us/residents/transportation/29-road

The public is asked to provide their feedback on the study before August 27.

For view the full study, you can head to Mesa County’s website here https://www.mesacounty.us/residents/transportation/29-road

