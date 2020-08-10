Advertisement

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season: Big Ten spokesman says otherwise

The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - College football’s 2020 season was cast into doubt Monday as the Detroit Free Press reported that the Big Ten had voted to cancel fall sports because of the pandemic.

But a few hours later a Big Ten spokesman told Peter Thamel with Yahoo Sports that no vote had been taken.

In the Free Press report, the newspaper cited multiple people with knowledge of the decision who said the Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports.

Sportscaster Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday that Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools that voted to play.

Sources told the Free Press that a formal announcement from the Big Ten is expected Tuesday.

As momentum seemed to build against holding fall sports, President Trump called on schools to hold fall sports, retweeting a post from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” he said.

The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

