Clifton and Palisade Fire Departments discuss in-depth partnership

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

After experiencing an increase in call volumes Clifton and Palisade Fire Departments are looking to join forces.

Additional emergency services for medical and rescue calls have played a big role in the topic’s discussion that’s been going on since 2007. Currently, all Mesa County fire agencies operate under a mutual aid agreement-- essentially, helping take each other’s calls when needed.

“Fire equipment is very expensive, so if Palisade Fire can have some equipment--Clifton has the other equipment--we’re not having to duplicate it, but we can share resources-- it benefits everyone—including the taxpayers and the citizens,” says Janet Hawkinson, town manager of Palisade.

To decrease the differences in protocol at emergency scenes for first responders and in-turn increase the safety for both the crew and patients, they’ve given a lot of thought towards unified training—something they already do a bit of.

As of now, each station will still have their same building and jurisdiction. They hope to have a more solidified plan by the beginning of next year.

