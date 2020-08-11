Advertisement

Deadline for D51 Online Learning Registration Approaching

Some District 51 parents have another date to mark on the calendar.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
By Dave Ackert
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Parents that are still undecided on whether they want their kids to return, in person, to the classroom or to learn remotely will have to make that decision by Wednesday, August 12th.

D51 schools are opening buildings and classrooms starting next week. Parents still have the option of online learning, but those who choose 100% online learning have to register by Wednesday, August 12th.

Students enrolled in the program will stay affiliated with their school of record. The curriculum is self-paced.

The online program starts Monday, August 24th.

A link to the Online Learning Registration form can be found below:

D51 K-12 Online Learning Registration Form

