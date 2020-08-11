Advertisement

Fatal structure fire on F Road

MCSO and Clifton Fire Protection District are still investigating the fatal fire.
Fatal Structure Fire at 3272 F Road
Fatal Structure Fire at 3272 F Road(David Jones)
By Dave Ackert
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:34 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 8:00 Monday evening, fire crews with the Clifton Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire at 3272 F Road.

One person, an adult female, and a cat died in the fire. Three people evacuated safely.

When the first engine arrived, fire crews found the older four-unit apartment building fully involved.

A witness said the fire spread very rapidly, describing they saw smoke, and then the whole building was on fire almost immediately. Crews worked into the night and were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings. All four units in the apartment complex were heavily damaged.

The American Red Cross is assisting those impacted by this fire with their recovery needs.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. So far, fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be accidental in nature. No smoke detectors were found inside the apartment complex.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased.

The case is still under investigation.

